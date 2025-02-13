Tranquility Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

