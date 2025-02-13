Howard Bailey Securities LLC Purchases 4,811 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

