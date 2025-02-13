AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,990 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $80,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.46%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

