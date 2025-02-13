Proficient Auto Logistics’ (PAL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Proficient Auto Logistics

PAL stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.