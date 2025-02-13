Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,672 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.99 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.