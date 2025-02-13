Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – February 13th

Robinhood Markets, Cellebrite DI, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, BTC Digital, and Metalpha Technology are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are investments in publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, mining, or trading of cryptocurrencies. These stocks may be related to blockchain technology, digital asset management, or other aspects of the cryptocurrency industry. Investors can purchase these stocks through traditional stock exchanges and potentially benefit from the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $6.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50,768,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,798,133. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,423. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 2,126,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,333. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,018,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630,133. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 4,091,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,734,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BTC Digital (METX)

Shares of NASDAQ:METX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 753,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,951. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Metalpha Technology (MATH)

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

MATH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 1,186,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,615. Metalpha Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

