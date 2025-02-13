Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRRR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 122,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,876. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,567,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

