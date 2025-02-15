BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.55% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

BioCardia Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.30. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.