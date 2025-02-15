Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 774,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 64.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.