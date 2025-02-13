Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a net margin of 115.71% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Shares of Scottish American Investment stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 520.15 ($6.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,530. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 536 ($6.67). The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.57.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,619.87). 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

