Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,645 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842,780 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

