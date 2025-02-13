Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 89,208 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 89,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Bruker by 4,636.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $73,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

