Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,033 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 63.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 270.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PVH opened at $77.69 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

