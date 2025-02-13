The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,356,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 575,702 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $888,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

