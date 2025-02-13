Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Shimano updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.230-5.230 EPS.
Shimano Stock Up 2.2 %
SMNNY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 196,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
