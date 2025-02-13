Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Shimano updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.230-5.230 EPS.

SMNNY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 196,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.60. Shimano has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

