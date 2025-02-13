Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.