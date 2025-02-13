Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Walmart by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 47,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Walmart by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. This represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $832.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

