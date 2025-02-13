Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 403.46% and a net margin of 138.26%. Sequans Communications updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS stock remained flat at $2.58 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.