T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $259.59. The stock has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

