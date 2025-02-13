Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

