Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FSP
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
