Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 110,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $206,801.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,215.81. This trade represents a 3.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Carter acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $39,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 172,400 shares of company stock worth $327,879. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSP

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.