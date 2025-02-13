Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.72 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.88. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

