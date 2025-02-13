Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Shell by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Shell’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

