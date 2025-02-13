Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
