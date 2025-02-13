Quent Capital LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4,100.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.