iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $29.92.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

