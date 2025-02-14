A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27, Zacks reports. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

AMKBY opened at $8.18 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

