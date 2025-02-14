Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%.
Kuraray Trading Down 12.2 %
KURRY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.14. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.
About Kuraray
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kuraray
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.