Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Kuraray Trading Down 12.2 %

KURRY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.14. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Get Kuraray alerts:

About Kuraray

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.