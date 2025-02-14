Aries Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $76.22 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

