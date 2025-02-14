Aries Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 573,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

