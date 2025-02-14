Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

