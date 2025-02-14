Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Logitech International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $103.54.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.