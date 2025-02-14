Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

