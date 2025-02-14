Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Makes New $266,000 Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,979,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $78.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

