Vicus Capital Purchases 9,323 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

