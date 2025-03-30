DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

DXPE stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

