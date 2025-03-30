Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,836.85 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,836.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 975,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,834.20. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

