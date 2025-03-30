Korea Investment CORP Acquires 143,945 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,945 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ferrovial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FER opened at $45.28 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

