WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,545. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $86.05 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.