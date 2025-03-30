WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,804 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

