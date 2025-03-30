Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 178,282 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,599,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $37,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

KIM opened at $20.94 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

