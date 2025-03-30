Kiril Mugerman Purchases 110,300 Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman acquired 110,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.10.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

GMA opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.15.

Get Geomega Resources alerts:

Geomega Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.