Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

