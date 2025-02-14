Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after buying an additional 204,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

