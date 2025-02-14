DT Investment Partners LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

