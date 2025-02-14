Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 187 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $224.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.