Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 billion-$17.0 billion.

Toray Industries Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

