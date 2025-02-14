Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.