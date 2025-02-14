Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of EDR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on EDR
Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group
In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- What is a support level?
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.