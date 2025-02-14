Certuity LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,154,000. Hill City Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $61,046,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 596,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the period.

GVA opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

