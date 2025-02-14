Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 497,763 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 998.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 497,763 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,468,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

